Sundram Fasteners Ltd (SNFS.NS)
SNFS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
509.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.75 (-0.34%)
Prev Close
Rs511.05
Open
Rs513.00
Day's High
Rs520.00
Day's Low
Rs503.10
Volume
79,092
Avg. Vol
205,037
52-wk High
Rs529.50
52-wk Low
Rs262.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.33
|1.33
|1.33
|1.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|33,349.00
|33,349.00
|33,349.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|37,882.00
|37,882.00
|37,882.00
|35,805.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|43,724.00
|43,724.00
|43,724.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|15.50
|15.50
|15.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|19.20
|19.20
|19.20
|15.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|23.30
|23.30
|23.30
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|6,753.00
|7,520.60
|767.60
|11.37
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|6,338.98
|6,024.30
|314.68
|4.96
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|6,698.56
|6,501.30
|197.26
|2.94
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|6,328.11
|5,817.80
|510.31
|8.06
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|5,998.14
|5,754.60
|243.54
|4.06
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|1.94
|1.99
|0.05
|2.58
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|2.22
|2.46
|0.24
|10.81
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|1.48
|1.24
|0.24
|16.22
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|1.96
|1.43
|0.53
|27.04
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|1.61
|2.44
|0.83
|51.55
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|33,349.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|37,882.00
|37,882.00
|37,882.00
|37,882.00
|35,805.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|43,724.00
|43,724.00
|43,724.00
|43,724.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|15.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|19.20
|19.20
|19.20
|19.20
|15.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|23.30
|23.30
|23.30
|23.30
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0