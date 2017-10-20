Steinhoff International Holdings NV (SNHJ.J)
SNHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
6,101.69ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
23.69 (+0.39%)
23.69 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
6,078.00
Open
6,090.00
Day's High
6,142.00
Day's Low
6,060.00
Volume
4,371,310
Avg. Vol
10,166,248
52-wk High
7,709.00
52-wk Low
5,455.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|September
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|1.83
|1.83
|1.83
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|6
|19,873.50
|20,164.00
|19,525.00
|19,704.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|7
|0.32
|0.36
|0.30
|0.34
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|9.55
|10.40
|8.70
|13.43
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|19,873.50
|19,873.50
|19,873.50
|19,928.30
|19,704.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0.32
|0.32
|0.32
|0.33
|0.34
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
- Steinhoff expects Dutch court to reject JV partner petition, decision in two months
- BRIEF-Steinhoff updates on JV partner dispute
- Steinhoff says former JV partner takes dispute to Dutch court
- BRIEF-Steinhoff says allegations on company by OM & MW are "unfounded"
- UPDATE 1-South Africa's Steinhoff African unit prices IPO at 20.50 rand