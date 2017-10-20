Sanne Group PLC (SNNS.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 4 116.29 117.16 115.00 85.73 Year Ending Dec-18 4 144.07 148.08 142.00 98.87 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 4 24.71 24.73 24.70 20.89 Year Ending Dec-18 4 28.99 29.10 28.85 23.95 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 33.40 33.60 33.20 --