Senior PLC (SNR.L)
SNR.L on London Stock Exchange
279.20GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.40 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
279.60
Open
280.10
Day's High
283.40
Day's Low
279.20
Volume
569,345
Avg. Vol
1,246,210
52-wk High
291.80
52-wk Low
161.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|2
|(3) HOLD
|4
|5
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.42
|2.33
|2.33
|2.25
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|1,007.03
|1,032.02
|977.58
|927.19
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|1,063.40
|1,107.62
|999.65
|999.91
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|13.36
|14.50
|12.70
|17.47
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|15.51
|17.00
|12.90
|19.11
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|9.65
|9.70
|9.60
|1.20
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,007.03
|1,007.20
|1,005.46
|1,000.83
|927.19
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,063.40
|1,063.81
|1,062.38
|1,056.86
|999.91
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13.36
|13.36
|13.41
|13.43
|17.47
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15.51
|15.54
|15.55
|15.54
|19.11
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|3