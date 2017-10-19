Somany Ceramics Ltd (SOCE.NS)
SOCE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
828.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.90 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
Rs829.90
Open
Rs857.00
Day's High
Rs857.00
Day's Low
Rs820.00
Volume
840
Avg. Vol
24,083
52-wk High
Rs886.00
52-wk Low
Rs470.05
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|6
|5
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|6
|5
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.67
|1.67
|1.77
|1.69
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|9
|17,853.10
|18,231.00
|16,692.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11
|19,336.50
|20,075.00
|18,634.00
|22,176.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11
|22,682.40
|24,359.00
|21,384.00
|26,119.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|9
|20.28
|22.40
|14.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11
|23.57
|26.60
|18.00
|26.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11
|33.27
|36.00
|31.50
|33.40
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|17,853.10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|19,336.50
|19,336.50
|19,336.50
|20,174.20
|22,176.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|22,682.40
|22,682.40
|22,682.40
|23,569.00
|26,119.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|20.28
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|23.57
|23.57
|23.57
|26.62
|26.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|33.27
|33.27
|33.27
|34.83
|33.40
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0