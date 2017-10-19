Somany Ceramics Ltd (SOCE.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 9 17,853.10 18,231.00 16,692.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 11 19,336.50 20,075.00 18,634.00 22,176.20 Year Ending Mar-19 11 22,682.40 24,359.00 21,384.00 26,119.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 9 20.28 22.40 14.90 -- Year Ending Mar-18 11 23.57 26.60 18.00 26.80 Year Ending Mar-19 11 33.27 36.00 31.50 33.40