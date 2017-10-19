Edition:
United States

Somany Ceramics Ltd (SOCE.NS)

SOCE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

828.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.90 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
Rs829.90
Open
Rs857.00
Day's High
Rs857.00
Day's Low
Rs820.00
Volume
840
Avg. Vol
24,083
52-wk High
Rs886.00
52-wk Low
Rs470.05

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 5 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 6 5
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.67 1.67 1.77 1.69

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 9 17,853.10 18,231.00 16,692.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 11 19,336.50 20,075.00 18,634.00 22,176.20
Year Ending Mar-19 11 22,682.40 24,359.00 21,384.00 26,119.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 9 20.28 22.40 14.90 --
Year Ending Mar-18 11 23.57 26.60 18.00 26.80
Year Ending Mar-19 11 33.27 36.00 31.50 33.40

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 17,853.10 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 19,336.50 19,336.50 19,336.50 20,174.20 22,176.20
Year Ending Mar-19 22,682.40 22,682.40 22,682.40 23,569.00 26,119.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 20.28 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 23.57 23.57 23.57 26.62 26.80
Year Ending Mar-19 33.27 33.27 33.27 34.83 33.40

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Somany Ceramics Ltd News

» More SOCE.NS News