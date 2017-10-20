Edition:
Societe Generale SA (SOGN.PA)

SOGN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

48.62EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.64 (+1.34%)
Prev Close
€47.97
Open
€48.19
Day's High
€48.74
Day's Low
€48.19
Volume
3,781,639
Avg. Vol
3,392,427
52-wk High
€52.26
52-wk Low
€33.99

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.44 December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 10 10 9 8
(3) HOLD 6 7 8 9
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 0 0 0
(5) SELL 2 1 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.38 2.22 2.38 2.42

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 6,179.53 6,208.00 6,125.79 --
Year Ending Dec-17 18 24,159.90 25,114.00 23,566.00 24,868.00
Year Ending Dec-18 18 25,792.40 26,955.00 25,333.30 25,422.70
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.44 0.88 0.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 20 4.56 5.90 3.75 4.18
Year Ending Dec-18 21 5.06 5.95 4.40 4.46
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 5.13 9.10 2.00 1.41

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 5,693.22 5,199.00 494.22 8.68
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6,386.38 6,474.00 87.62 1.37
Quarter Ending Dec-16 6,188.01 6,129.00 59.01 0.95
Quarter Ending Sep-16 6,014.74 6,010.00 4.74 0.08
Quarter Ending Jun-16 6,632.81 6,984.00 351.19 5.29
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1.22 1.32 0.10 8.20
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.05 0.93 0.12 11.43
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.46 0.49 0.03 6.52
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1.16 1.57 0.41 35.34
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1.18 1.87 0.69 58.47

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 6,179.53 6,187.21 6,197.40 6,197.40 --
Year Ending Dec-17 24,159.90 24,171.90 24,215.60 24,381.80 24,868.00
Year Ending Dec-18 25,792.40 25,808.00 25,822.70 25,828.20 25,422.70
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.44 0.44 0.65 0.65 --
Year Ending Dec-17 4.56 4.49 4.46 4.47 4.18
Year Ending Dec-18 5.06 5.06 5.05 5.08 4.46

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 2 2 1 6
Year Ending Dec-18 1 3 2 4
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0 3 2
Year Ending Dec-18 2 2 4 4

Earnings vs. Estimates

