Societe Generale SA (SOGN.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 6,179.53 6,208.00 6,125.79 -- Year Ending Dec-17 18 24,159.90 25,114.00 23,566.00 24,868.00 Year Ending Dec-18 18 25,792.40 26,955.00 25,333.30 25,422.70 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.44 0.88 0.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 20 4.56 5.90 3.75 4.18 Year Ending Dec-18 21 5.06 5.95 4.40 4.46 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 5.13 9.10 2.00 1.41