Societe Generale SA (SOGN.PA)
SOGN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
48.62EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.64 (+1.34%)
Prev Close
€47.97
Open
€48.19
Day's High
€48.74
Day's Low
€48.19
Volume
3,781,639
Avg. Vol
3,392,427
52-wk High
€52.26
52-wk Low
€33.99
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.44
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|10
|10
|9
|8
|(3) HOLD
|6
|7
|8
|9
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|2
|1
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.38
|2.22
|2.38
|2.42
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|6,179.53
|6,208.00
|6,125.79
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|24,159.90
|25,114.00
|23,566.00
|24,868.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|25,792.40
|26,955.00
|25,333.30
|25,422.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|0.44
|0.88
|0.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20
|4.56
|5.90
|3.75
|4.18
|Year Ending Dec-18
|21
|5.06
|5.95
|4.40
|4.46
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|5.13
|9.10
|2.00
|1.41
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|5,693.22
|5,199.00
|494.22
|8.68
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6,386.38
|6,474.00
|87.62
|1.37
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|6,188.01
|6,129.00
|59.01
|0.95
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|6,014.74
|6,010.00
|4.74
|0.08
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|6,632.81
|6,984.00
|351.19
|5.29
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1.22
|1.32
|0.10
|8.20
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.05
|0.93
|0.12
|11.43
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.46
|0.49
|0.03
|6.52
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1.16
|1.57
|0.41
|35.34
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1.18
|1.87
|0.69
|58.47
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|6,179.53
|6,187.21
|6,197.40
|6,197.40
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|24,159.90
|24,171.90
|24,215.60
|24,381.80
|24,868.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|25,792.40
|25,808.00
|25,822.70
|25,828.20
|25,422.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.44
|0.44
|0.65
|0.65
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4.56
|4.49
|4.46
|4.47
|4.18
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5.06
|5.06
|5.05
|5.08
|4.46
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|3
|2
|4
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|0
|3
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|2
|4
|4
- MOVES-SG appoints Woolley as head of UK innovation
- U.S. oil pipeline rivals look to consolidate West Texas projects
- BRIEF-Komercni banka takes EUR 100 million subordinated debt from parent
- Fitch Affirms Societe Generale's IDR at 'A'; Upgrades Senior Preferred to 'A+'