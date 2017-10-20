Edition:
Sasol Ltd (SOLJ.J)

SOLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

39,331.73ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

193.73 (+0.49%)
Prev Close
39,138.00
Open
39,200.00
Day's High
39,739.00
Day's Low
39,188.00
Volume
1,105,599
Avg. Vol
1,454,050
52-wk High
43,620.00
52-wk Low
34,655.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- June 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 2
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.45 2.45 2.45 2.58

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 10 172,824.00 186,630.00 166,031.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 9 177,300.00 188,754.00 168,048.00 212,822.00
Year Ending Jun-19 10 197,812.00 207,266.00 178,488.00 238,419.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 11 3,578.65 4,374.00 3,199.50 --
Year Ending Jun-18 10 3,149.82 4,149.00 2,399.70 4,653.64
Year Ending Jun-19 9 3,380.37 4,046.20 2,500.20 4,853.00
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 10.12 19.00 1.24 13.02

Historical Surprises

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 172,824.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 177,300.00 177,157.00 176,950.00 181,879.00 212,822.00
Year Ending Jun-19 197,812.00 197,034.00 197,768.00 201,273.00 238,419.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 3,578.65 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 3,149.82 3,143.09 3,542.82 3,625.34 4,653.64
Year Ending Jun-19 3,380.37 3,336.69 3,420.23 3,657.30 4,853.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 2 0 4 1
Year Ending Jun-19 1 1 2 3
Earnings
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 1 1 1 6
Year Ending Jun-19 2 0 1 5

Earnings vs. Estimates

Sasol Ltd News

