Sasol Ltd (SOLJ.J)
SOLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
39,331.73ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
193.73 (+0.49%)
Prev Close
39,138.00
Open
39,200.00
Day's High
39,739.00
Day's Low
39,188.00
Volume
1,105,599
Avg. Vol
1,454,050
52-wk High
43,620.00
52-wk Low
34,655.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|June
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|2
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.45
|2.45
|2.45
|2.58
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|10
|172,824.00
|186,630.00
|166,031.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|9
|177,300.00
|188,754.00
|168,048.00
|212,822.00
|Year Ending Jun-19
|10
|197,812.00
|207,266.00
|178,488.00
|238,419.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|11
|3,578.65
|4,374.00
|3,199.50
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|10
|3,149.82
|4,149.00
|2,399.70
|4,653.64
|Year Ending Jun-19
|9
|3,380.37
|4,046.20
|2,500.20
|4,853.00
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|10.12
|19.00
|1.24
|13.02
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|172,824.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|177,300.00
|177,157.00
|176,950.00
|181,879.00
|212,822.00
|Year Ending Jun-19
|197,812.00
|197,034.00
|197,768.00
|201,273.00
|238,419.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|3,578.65
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|3,149.82
|3,143.09
|3,542.82
|3,625.34
|4,653.64
|Year Ending Jun-19
|3,380.37
|3,336.69
|3,420.23
|3,657.30
|4,853.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|2
|0
|4
|1
|Year Ending Jun-19
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Year Ending Jun-19
|2
|0
|1
|5
- South Africa's Sasol plans share issue to buy out black empowerment investors
- UPDATE 2-South Africa's Sasol plans share issue to buy out black empowerment investors
- S.Africa's Sasol to apply for delay to 2020 air pollution deadline
- South Africa's Sasol says maintains output after refinery blast
- South African refinery blast injures 11, some operations halted