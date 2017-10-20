Sasol Ltd (SOLJ.J)

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Jun-17 10 172,824.00 186,630.00 166,031.00 -- Year Ending Jun-18 9 177,300.00 188,754.00 168,048.00 212,822.00 Year Ending Jun-19 10 197,812.00 207,266.00 178,488.00 238,419.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Jun-17 11 3,578.65 4,374.00 3,199.50 -- Year Ending Jun-18 10 3,149.82 4,149.00 2,399.70 4,653.64 Year Ending Jun-19 9 3,380.37 4,046.20 2,500.20 4,853.00 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 10.12 19.00 1.24 13.02