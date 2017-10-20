Sopra Steria Group SA (SOPR.PA)
157.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
157.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.75 (+0.48%)
€0.75 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
€157.15
€157.15
Open
€157.45
€157.45
Day's High
€159.00
€159.00
Day's Low
€157.40
€157.40
Volume
17,723
17,723
Avg. Vol
29,111
29,111
52-wk High
€162.35
€162.35
52-wk Low
€88.60
€88.60
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|4
|2
|(3) HOLD
|5
|5
|6
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.25
|2.25
|2.33
|2.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|3,823.21
|3,844.87
|3,804.00
|3,866.48
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|3,986.17
|4,054.00
|3,934.00
|4,007.24
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|9.53
|10.36
|7.34
|9.43
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|10.62
|11.83
|9.10
|10.47
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|10.60
|10.60
|10.60
|26.20
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|237.27
|240.10
|2.83
|1.19
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|260.00
|220.50
|39.50
|15.19
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|300.57
|309.20
|8.63
|2.87
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3,823.21
|3,822.76
|3,821.56
|3,820.98
|3,866.48
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3,986.17
|3,983.81
|3,976.01
|3,970.51
|4,007.24
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9.53
|9.47
|9.61
|9.57
|9.43
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10.62
|10.54
|10.60
|10.59
|10.47
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|3
|2
- BRIEF-Sopra Steria finalizes acquisition of Kentor
- BRIEF-Sopra Steria H1 operating profit up at EUR 102.7 mln
- BRIEF-Sopra Steria announces converson of CS convertible bonds
- BRIEF-Dassault Aviation selects Sopra Steria to implement its Rafale Maintenance Management System
- BRIEF-Sopra Steria proposed acquisition of Kentor