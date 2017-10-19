S. P. Apparels Ltd (SPAP.NS)
SPAP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
405.45INR
19 Oct 2017
405.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.65 (+1.16%)
Rs4.65 (+1.16%)
Prev Close
Rs400.80
Rs400.80
Open
Rs410.00
Rs410.00
Day's High
Rs425.00
Rs425.00
Day's Low
Rs402.00
Rs402.00
Volume
15,355
15,355
Avg. Vol
27,397
27,397
52-wk High
Rs484.00
Rs484.00
52-wk Low
Rs265.00
Rs265.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|1.67
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|7,252.50
|7,342.00
|7,163.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|8,682.00
|8,694.00
|8,670.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|26.45
|27.00
|25.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|34.10
|35.20
|33.00
|--
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|27.50
|27.50
|27.50
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7,252.50
|7,252.50
|7,252.50
|7,163.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8,682.00
|8,682.00
|8,682.00
|8,670.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|26.45
|26.45
|26.45
|25.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|34.10
|34.10
|34.10
|35.20
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0