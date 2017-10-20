Edition:
United States

Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI.L)

SPI.L on London Stock Exchange

261.30GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

14.30 (+5.79%)
Prev Close
247.00
Open
248.00
Day's High
261.30
Day's Low
246.10
Volume
6,079,745
Avg. Vol
1,560,109
52-wk High
385.36
52-wk Low
218.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 6 5 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.56 2.67 2.44 2.44

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 943.95 974.80 935.10 982.49
Year Ending Dec-18 9 979.61 1,034.10 955.10 1,051.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 15.14 17.00 13.97 19.69
Year Ending Dec-18 9 15.93 18.30 14.19 22.65
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 14.00 17.00 11.00 14.45

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 943.95 943.95 956.63 962.72 982.49
Year Ending Dec-18 979.61 979.61 1,005.28 1,017.51 1,051.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 15.14 15.14 16.49 17.04 19.69
Year Ending Dec-18 15.93 15.93 17.99 18.82 22.65

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 5
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 5
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 5
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 5

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Spire Healthcare Group PLC News

» More SPI.L News