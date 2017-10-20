Spie SA (SPIE.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 11 6,279.13 6,386.00 6,212.55 5,411.04 Year Ending Dec-18 11 6,840.80 7,044.00 6,713.04 5,622.71 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 11 1.42 1.52 1.32 1.34 Year Ending Dec-18 11 1.67 1.83 1.56 1.46 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 14.10 15.60 12.60 4.30