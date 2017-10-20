Edition:
Spie SA (SPIE.PA)

SPIE.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

22.47EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.11 (-0.49%)
Prev Close
€22.58
Open
€22.57
Day's High
€22.79
Day's Low
€22.30
Volume
333,689
Avg. Vol
248,644
52-wk High
€27.40
52-wk Low
€16.51

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 3 3 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 6 6
(3) HOLD 3 2 2 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.09 1.91 1.91 1.73

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 11 6,279.13 6,386.00 6,212.55 5,411.04
Year Ending Dec-18 11 6,840.80 7,044.00 6,713.04 5,622.71
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 11 1.42 1.52 1.32 1.34
Year Ending Dec-18 11 1.67 1.83 1.56 1.46
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 14.10 15.60 12.60 4.30

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-15 1,374.00 1,308.20 65.80 4.79

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6,279.13 6,283.24 6,278.61 6,290.33 5,411.04
Year Ending Dec-18 6,840.80 6,850.09 6,853.00 6,864.55 5,622.71
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.42 1.42 1.42 1.43 1.34
Year Ending Dec-18 1.67 1.69 1.70 1.71 1.46

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 2 1 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 2 0 3
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 2 0 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

