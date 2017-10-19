Edition:
Spicejet Ltd (SPJT.BO)

SPJT.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

145.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.70 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
Rs145.10
Open
Rs145.85
Day's High
Rs146.55
Day's Low
Rs145.20
Volume
611,166
Avg. Vol
3,099,029
52-wk High
Rs151.80
52-wk Low
Rs54.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 5
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.57 1.57 1.57 1.71

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 16,478.00 16,478.00 16,478.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 6 62,206.20 63,549.00 60,615.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 7 76,670.90 80,062.00 73,970.00 72,421.00
Year Ending Mar-19 7 93,124.60 98,998.00 87,528.00 86,341.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 6 8.47 11.20 7.30 --
Year Ending Mar-18 7 9.77 13.50 7.30 10.19
Year Ending Mar-19 7 13.89 18.10 10.90 9.73
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 44.00 44.00 44.00 36.30

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 17,563.80 18,570.60 1,006.85 5.73
Quarter Ending Dec-16 16,269.70 16,026.60 243.06 1.49
Quarter Ending Sep-16 13,565.00 13,784.70 219.72 1.62
Quarter Ending Jun-16 14,304.00 15,063.60 759.60 5.31
Quarter Ending Mar-15 8,856.00 7,825.69 1,030.31 11.63
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2.00 2.49 0.49 24.50

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 16,478.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 62,206.20 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 76,670.90 76,670.90 76,670.90 76,570.80 72,421.00
Year Ending Mar-19 93,124.60 93,124.60 93,124.60 93,047.80 86,341.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 8.47 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 9.77 9.77 9.77 9.44 10.19
Year Ending Mar-19 13.89 13.89 13.89 13.38 9.73

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

