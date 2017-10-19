Spicejet Ltd (SPJT.BO)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 16,478.00 16,478.00 16,478.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 6 62,206.20 63,549.00 60,615.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 7 76,670.90 80,062.00 73,970.00 72,421.00 Year Ending Mar-19 7 93,124.60 98,998.00 87,528.00 86,341.80 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 6 8.47 11.20 7.30 -- Year Ending Mar-18 7 9.77 13.50 7.30 10.19 Year Ending Mar-19 7 13.89 18.10 10.90 9.73 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 44.00 44.00 44.00 36.30