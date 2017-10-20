Singapore Press Holdings Ltd (SPRM.SI)

Edition:
2.73SGD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$2.73
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
6,824,310
52-wk High
$3.81
52-wk Low
$2.54

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Underperform 4.80 August 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 3 3 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 3 2 2
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.83 3.88 3.75 3.75

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Aug-17 1 260.78 260.78 260.78 --
Quarter Ending Nov-18 1 235.65 235.65 235.65 --
Year Ending Aug-17 6 1,059.33 1,085.99 1,038.00 --
Year Ending Aug-18 5 998.58 1,032.00 968.00 1,085.59
Year Ending Aug-19 5 965.46 1,001.00 911.00 1,059.25
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Aug-17 1 4.80 4.80 4.80 --
Quarter Ending Feb-18 1 3.50 3.50 3.50 --
Year Ending Aug-17 7 15.26 19.30 10.10 --
Year Ending Aug-18 6 13.55 15.10 13.00 15.56
Year Ending Aug-19 6 13.53 16.70 12.60 15.38

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Aug-17 260.78 262.78 2.01 0.77
Quarter Ending May-17 277.32 265.62 11.70 4.22
Quarter Ending Feb-17 274.74 237.97 36.76 13.38
Quarter Ending Nov-16 274.54 281.88 7.34 2.67
Quarter Ending Aug-16 282.57 287.49 4.92 1.74
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Aug-17 4.80 5.60 0.80 16.67
Quarter Ending May-17 6.40 2.00 4.40 68.75
Quarter Ending Feb-17 3.90 3.00 0.90 23.08
Quarter Ending Nov-16 4.55 3.00 1.55 34.07
Quarter Ending Aug-16 3.80 4.00 0.20 5.26

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Aug-17 260.78 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Nov-18 235.65 235.65 264.05 264.05 --
Year Ending Aug-17 1,059.33 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Aug-18 998.58 1,021.33 1,046.62 1,044.78 1,085.59
Year Ending Aug-19 965.46 995.90 1,033.46 1,032.04 1,059.25
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Aug-17 4.80 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Feb-18 3.50 3.50 -- -- --
Year Ending Aug-17 15.26 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Aug-18 13.55 13.47 13.57 13.90 15.56
Year Ending Aug-19 13.53 14.30 14.37 14.57 15.38

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Aug-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Nov-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Aug-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Aug-18 0 1 0 5
Year Ending Aug-19 0 0 0 4
Earnings
Quarter Ending Aug-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Feb-18 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Aug-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Aug-18 1 0 1 2
Year Ending Aug-19 0 0 1 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

Singapore Press Holdings Ltd News

