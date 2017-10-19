Supreme Petrochem Ltd (SPTL.NS)
SPTL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
369.05INR
369.05INR
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.20 (-0.32%)
Rs-1.20 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
Rs370.25
Open
Rs374.60
Day's High
Rs374.60
Day's Low
Rs367.50
Volume
12,020
Avg. Vol
55,397
52-wk High
Rs446.80
52-wk Low
Rs181.35
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|4.61
|June
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1
|8,407.31
|8,407.31
|8,407.31
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|1
|30,271.80
|30,271.80
|30,271.80
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|2
|34,490.80
|35,379.30
|33,602.30
|--
|Year Ending Jun-19
|2
|39,184.70
|39,271.00
|39,098.40
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1
|4.61
|4.61
|4.61
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|1
|15.97
|15.97
|15.97
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|2
|20.75
|21.14
|20.36
|--
|Year Ending Jun-19
|2
|26.15
|28.36
|23.93
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-13
|9,164.97
|7,904.98
|1,259.99
|13.75
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-13
|4.52
|2.72
|1.80
|39.82
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|8,407.31
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|30,271.80
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|34,490.80
|34,490.80
|34,490.80
|34,490.80
|--
|Year Ending Jun-19
|39,184.70
|39,184.70
|39,184.70
|39,184.70
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|4.61
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|15.97
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|20.75
|20.75
|20.75
|20.75
|--
|Year Ending Jun-19
|26.15
|26.15
|26.15
|26.15
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|0
|0