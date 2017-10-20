Edition:
Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX.L)

SPX.L on London Stock Exchange

5,635.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

15.00 (+0.27%)
Prev Close
5,620.00
Open
5,665.00
Day's High
5,665.00
Day's Low
5,610.00
Volume
105,588
Avg. Vol
164,994
52-wk High
5,875.00
52-wk Low
4,076.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 2 3
(3) HOLD 9 9 9 9
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.50 2.54 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 978.86 995.00 915.46 791.30
Year Ending Dec-18 13 1,116.58 1,147.00 990.75 820.99
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 212.91 219.07 206.03 179.47
Year Ending Dec-18 13 237.73 247.29 219.30 187.69
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 13.00 14.30 11.70 11.00

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 978.86 978.86 974.08 971.75 791.30
Year Ending Dec-18 1,116.58 1,105.44 1,108.00 1,105.60 820.99
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 212.91 212.91 211.95 211.13 179.47
Year Ending Dec-18 237.73 236.13 236.68 235.83 187.69

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

