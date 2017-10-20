Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 13 978.86 995.00 915.46 791.30 Year Ending Dec-18 13 1,116.58 1,147.00 990.75 820.99 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 13 212.91 219.07 206.03 179.47 Year Ending Dec-18 13 237.73 247.29 219.30 187.69 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 13.00 14.30 11.70 11.00