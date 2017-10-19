Edition:
Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SREI.NS)

SREI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

114.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.25 (-1.92%)
Prev Close
Rs116.95
Open
Rs117.40
Day's High
Rs117.40
Day's Low
Rs113.60
Volume
423,345
Avg. Vol
2,298,558
52-wk High
Rs138.00
52-wk Low
Rs69.65

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 1.14 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.67 1.67 1.67 1.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 16,827.40 16,827.40 16,827.40 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 19,386.20 20,604.00 18,168.50 --
Year Ending Mar-19 2 22,874.10 25,086.00 20,662.20 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 1.14 1.14 1.14 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 5.14 5.70 4.73 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 7.36 9.37 5.71 8.00
Year Ending Mar-19 2 11.14 13.28 9.00 11.00

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-11 5,400.49 5,817.60 417.11 7.72
Quarter Ending Jun-11 2,700.00 5,047.10 2,347.10 86.93
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.14 1.25 0.11 9.65
Quarter Ending Sep-11 1.71 0.49 1.22 71.35

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 16,827.40 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 19,386.20 19,386.20 19,386.20 19,386.20 --
Year Ending Mar-19 22,874.10 22,874.10 22,874.10 22,874.10 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.14 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 5.14 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 7.36 7.36 7.36 7.36 8.00
Year Ending Mar-19 11.14 11.14 11.14 11.14 11.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

