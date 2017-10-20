Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SSL.TO)
SSL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
5.57CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.05 (+0.91%)
Prev Close
$5.52
Open
$5.50
Day's High
$5.57
Day's Low
$5.43
Volume
270,174
Avg. Vol
441,654
52-wk High
$6.87
52-wk Low
$4.29
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.01
|December
|22 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|7
|7
|7
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|14.45
|16.00
|12.90
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|62.82
|69.00
|46.50
|69.72
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|64.48
|81.00
|43.87
|70.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|6
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|0.02
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|0.02
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|0.05
|0.09
|0.03
|0.11
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|0.06
|0.09
|0.01
|0.09
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|17.00
|16.46
|0.54
|3.16
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|14.00
|15.28
|1.28
|9.18
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|14.00
|12.49
|1.51
|10.80
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|15.00
|15.56
|0.56
|3.73
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|16.00
|13.15
|2.85
|17.79
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.01
|-0.01
|0.01
|169.77
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.02
|0.03
|0.01
|91.08
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|100.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.02
|0.04
|0.02
|115.05
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.01
|0.04
|0.03
|365.12
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|14.45
|14.45
|14.45
|14.45
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|62.82
|62.82
|62.57
|62.73
|69.72
|Year Ending Dec-18
|64.48
|64.48
|63.67
|63.65
|70.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.11
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|0.09
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
- BRIEF-Sandstorm sells 14,290 gold equivalent ounces in Q3
- BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold has amended Bachelor Lake gold stream with Metanor Resources
- BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold announces disposition of 10.8 mln common shares of Mason Resources for gross proceeds of C$2.8 mln
- BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold Q2 revenue of $16.1 mln versus Q2 2016 revenue $15.7 mln
- BRIEF-SANDSTORM ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM MARIANA COURT MEETING AND SHAREHOLDER MEETING