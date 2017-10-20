Edition:
United States

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SSL.TO)

SSL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

5.57CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.05 (+0.91%)
Prev Close
$5.52
Open
$5.50
Day's High
$5.57
Day's Low
$5.43
Volume
270,174
Avg. Vol
441,654
52-wk High
$6.87
52-wk Low
$4.29

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.01 December 22 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 7 7 7
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 14.45 16.00 12.90 --
Year Ending Dec-17 7 62.82 69.00 46.50 69.72
Year Ending Dec-18 7 64.48 81.00 43.87 70.60
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 6 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.02
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.02
Year Ending Dec-17 6 0.05 0.09 0.03 0.11
Year Ending Dec-18 9 0.06 0.09 0.01 0.09

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 17.00 16.46 0.54 3.16
Quarter Ending Mar-15 14.00 15.28 1.28 9.18
Quarter Ending Dec-14 14.00 12.49 1.51 10.80
Quarter Ending Sep-14 15.00 15.56 0.56 3.73
Quarter Ending Jun-14 16.00 13.15 2.85 17.79
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.01 -0.01 0.01 169.77
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.02 0.03 0.01 91.08
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.01 0.00 0.01 100.00
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.02 0.04 0.02 115.05
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.01 0.04 0.03 365.12

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 14.45 14.45 14.45 14.45 --
Year Ending Dec-17 62.82 62.82 62.57 62.73 69.72
Year Ending Dec-18 64.48 64.48 63.67 63.65 70.60
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02
Year Ending Dec-17 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.11
Year Ending Dec-18 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.09

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Sandstorm Gold Ltd News

» More SSL.TO News