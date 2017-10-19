Subros Ltd (SUBR.NS)
SUBR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
250.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.00 (-2.34%)
Prev Close
Rs256.90
Open
Rs258.45
Day's High
Rs258.70
Day's Low
Rs248.05
Volume
12,797
Avg. Vol
36,853
52-wk High
Rs273.00
52-wk Low
Rs132.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|--
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|1
|--
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|--
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|--
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|--
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|--
|Mean Rating
|2.33
|2.33
|2.50
|--
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|15,641.00
|15,641.00
|15,641.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|18,126.20
|19,065.00
|16,997.60
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|20,599.10
|21,958.00
|18,527.40
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|5.90
|5.90
|5.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|9.28
|12.40
|4.64
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|12.95
|17.80
|6.36
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|3,356.00
|3,263.00
|93.00
|2.77
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|2,651.00
|2,785.50
|134.50
|5.07
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|3,339.58
|3,186.20
|153.39
|4.59
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|2,976.00
|3,689.40
|713.40
|23.97
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|2,477.00
|2,537.50
|60.50
|2.44
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|2.00
|0.44
|1.56
|78.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|1.01
|0.52
|0.49
|48.51
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|15,641.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|18,126.20
|18,126.20
|18,126.20
|18,690.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|20,599.10
|20,599.10
|20,599.10
|21,635.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5.90
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|9.28
|9.28
|9.28
|11.60
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12.95
|12.95
|12.95
|16.25
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0