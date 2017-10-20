Edition:
Sun International Ltd (SUIJ.J)

SUIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

5,238.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-55.00 (-1.04%)
Prev Close
5,293.00
Open
5,280.00
Day's High
5,330.00
Day's Low
5,238.00
Volume
345,533
Avg. Vol
249,040
52-wk High
9,131.00
52-wk Low
4,830.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.33 1.50 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 1 16,475.80 16,475.80 16,475.80 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 2 697.80 700.00 695.60 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1 437.70 437.70 437.70 --
Year Ending Dec-18 1 732.60 732.60 732.60 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 16,475.80 -- -- -- --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 697.80 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 437.70 437.70 -- -- --
Year Ending Dec-18 732.60 732.60 -- -- --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Earnings
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 -- --

Earnings vs. Estimates

Sun International Ltd News

