Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (SUN.NS)
SUN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
535.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.45 (-0.82%)
Prev Close
Rs540.20
Open
Rs540.20
Day's High
Rs543.00
Day's Low
Rs532.00
Volume
434,929
Avg. Vol
4,804,535
52-wk High
Rs759.00
52-wk Low
Rs432.70
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|6.63
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|7
|7
|7
|9
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|9
|9
|9
|(3) HOLD
|13
|12
|13
|11
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|7
|7
|7
|6
|(5) SELL
|3
|3
|3
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.78
|2.74
|2.74
|2.47
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|22
|78,370.40
|89,238.00
|74,494.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2
|72,169.40
|76,488.00
|67,850.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|34
|317,902.00
|356,389.00
|297,550.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|35
|284,075.00
|308,395.00
|266,093.00
|354,669.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|36
|318,655.00
|364,044.00
|291,621.00
|399,167.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|9
|6.63
|8.61
|5.57
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|3
|4.39
|4.63
|4.09
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|34
|30.04
|39.70
|26.57
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|35
|15.78
|24.50
|10.00
|35.12
|Year Ending Mar-19
|36
|22.44
|35.60
|16.30
|40.62
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|-7.08
|-7.08
|-7.08
|21.29
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|70,967.00
|61,666.60
|9,300.43
|13.11
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|78,370.40
|68,251.60
|10,118.77
|12.91
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|79,754.60
|76,832.40
|2,922.23
|3.66
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|77,968.60
|77,640.30
|328.29
|0.42
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|80,473.70
|80,066.80
|406.91
|0.51
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|4.96
|2.23
|2.73
|55.04
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6.63
|5.20
|1.43
|21.55
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|7.99
|6.10
|1.89
|23.67
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|6.99
|9.30
|2.31
|32.96
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|8.04
|8.40
|0.36
|4.53
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|78,370.40
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|72,169.40
|73,516.70
|73,516.70
|74,280.60
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|317,902.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|284,075.00
|284,466.00
|285,635.00
|286,696.00
|354,669.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|318,655.00
|319,195.00
|320,794.00
|321,658.00
|399,167.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6.63
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|4.39
|4.47
|4.47
|4.52
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|30.04
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|15.78
|15.73
|16.14
|16.57
|35.12
|Year Ending Mar-19
|22.44
|22.40
|22.33
|23.02
|40.62
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|3
|1
- BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries says unit raises shareholding in Ranbaxy Malaysia Sdn Bhd
- Indian shares inch up; Sun Pharma rises
- BRIEF-Sun Pharma Industries says U.S. FDA inspection closed at co's Dadra facility
- Pfizer sues Sun Pharmaceuticals to block generic Bosulif
- BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gets shareholders' nod for re-appointing Dilip Shangvhi as MD