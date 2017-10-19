Supreme Industries Ltd (SUPI.NS)
SUPI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,127.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-11.15 (-0.98%)
Prev Close
Rs1,138.20
Open
Rs1,130.00
Day's High
Rs1,143.00
Day's Low
Rs1,125.00
Volume
2,536
Avg. Vol
59,672
52-wk High
Rs1,442.60
52-wk Low
Rs730.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|9.42
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|9
|9
|9
|9
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.11
|2.11
|2.11
|1.88
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6
|13,631.60
|14,366.00
|13,067.60
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|17
|46,282.10
|52,091.00
|42,403.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|17
|50,728.00
|53,992.00
|48,123.00
|57,879.40
|Year Ending Mar-19
|18
|60,319.10
|80,040.00
|55,273.00
|71,621.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|9.42
|9.60
|9.24
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|14
|31.91
|38.30
|29.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|18
|36.82
|40.60
|31.90
|40.05
|Year Ending Mar-19
|17
|45.24
|49.60
|39.90
|51.90
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|12,884.80
|11,616.60
|1,268.16
|9.84
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|13,631.60
|12,826.30
|805.29
|5.91
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|10,421.00
|11,027.00
|605.96
|5.81
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|9,673.00
|8,782.08
|890.92
|9.21
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|12,822.30
|11,846.40
|975.89
|7.61
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|13,631.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|46,282.10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|50,728.00
|50,728.00
|50,728.00
|50,754.10
|57,879.40
|Year Ending Mar-19
|60,319.10
|60,319.10
|60,319.10
|60,363.20
|71,621.70
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings