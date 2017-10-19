Supreme Industries Ltd (SUPI.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 6 13,631.60 14,366.00 13,067.60 -- Year Ending Mar-17 17 46,282.10 52,091.00 42,403.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 17 50,728.00 53,992.00 48,123.00 57,879.40 Year Ending Mar-19 18 60,319.10 80,040.00 55,273.00 71,621.70 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 9.42 9.60 9.24 -- Year Ending Mar-17 14 31.91 38.30 29.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 18 36.82 40.60 31.90 40.05 Year Ending Mar-19 17 45.24 49.60 39.90 51.90