Sun TV Network Ltd (SUTV.NS)
SUTV.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
808.00INR
19 Oct 2017
808.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.75 (-0.71%)
Rs-5.75 (-0.71%)
Prev Close
Rs813.75
Rs813.75
Open
Rs817.30
Rs817.30
Day's High
Rs828.30
Rs828.30
Day's Low
Rs800.60
Rs800.60
Volume
112,449
112,449
Avg. Vol
1,233,915
1,233,915
52-wk High
Rs946.00
Rs946.00
52-wk Low
Rs434.15
Rs434.15
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|6.11
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|14
|14
|13
|12
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.05
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|6,145.20
|6,145.20
|6,145.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|16
|27,771.70
|28,151.70
|27,042.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|19
|29,636.30
|31,135.30
|28,066.60
|32,213.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|19
|34,800.80
|37,829.70
|32,470.00
|35,919.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|6.11
|6.11
|6.11
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|9.21
|9.21
|9.21
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|17
|26.17
|27.16
|25.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|20
|29.31
|33.08
|26.90
|30.51
|Year Ending Mar-19
|20
|35.96
|41.04
|32.70
|35.31
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|4,482.55
|8,521.20
|4,038.65
|90.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|4.59
|8.30
|3.71
|80.95
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6,145.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|27,771.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|29,636.30
|29,636.30
|29,635.50
|29,737.30
|32,213.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|34,800.80
|34,800.80
|34,799.60
|34,243.00
|35,919.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6.11
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|9.21
|9.21
|9.21
|9.21
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|26.17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|29.31
|29.31
|29.32
|29.46
|30.51
|Year Ending Mar-19
|35.96
|35.96
|35.88
|35.24
|35.31
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|2
|0