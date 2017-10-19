Edition:
Sun TV Network Ltd (SUTV.NS)

SUTV.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

808.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.75 (-0.71%)
Prev Close
Rs813.75
Open
Rs817.30
Day's High
Rs828.30
Day's Low
Rs800.60
Volume
112,449
Avg. Vol
1,233,915
52-wk High
Rs946.00
52-wk Low
Rs434.15

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 6.11 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 14 14 13 12
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.05

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 6,145.20 6,145.20 6,145.20 --
Year Ending Mar-17 16 27,771.70 28,151.70 27,042.90 --
Year Ending Mar-18 19 29,636.30 31,135.30 28,066.60 32,213.00
Year Ending Mar-19 19 34,800.80 37,829.70 32,470.00 35,919.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 6.11 6.11 6.11 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 9.21 9.21 9.21 --
Year Ending Mar-17 17 26.17 27.16 25.40 --
Year Ending Mar-18 20 29.31 33.08 26.90 30.51
Year Ending Mar-19 20 35.96 41.04 32.70 35.31

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-12 4,482.55 8,521.20 4,038.65 90.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-12 4.59 8.30 3.71 80.95

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6,145.20 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 27,771.70 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 29,636.30 29,636.30 29,635.50 29,737.30 32,213.00
Year Ending Mar-19 34,800.80 34,800.80 34,799.60 34,243.00 35,919.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6.11 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 9.21 9.21 9.21 9.21 --
Year Ending Mar-17 26.17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 29.31 29.31 29.32 29.46 30.51
Year Ending Mar-19 35.96 35.96 35.88 35.24 35.31

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

