Sun TV Network Ltd (SUTV.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 6,145.20 6,145.20 6,145.20 -- Year Ending Mar-17 16 27,771.70 28,151.70 27,042.90 -- Year Ending Mar-18 19 29,636.30 31,135.30 28,066.60 32,213.00 Year Ending Mar-19 19 34,800.80 37,829.70 32,470.00 35,919.10 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 6.11 6.11 6.11 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 9.21 9.21 9.21 -- Year Ending Mar-17 17 26.17 27.16 25.40 -- Year Ending Mar-18 20 29.31 33.08 26.90 30.51 Year Ending Mar-19 20 35.96 41.04 32.70 35.31