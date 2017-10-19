Suven Life Sciences Ltd (SUVP.NS)
SUVP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
220.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.65 (-1.19%)
Prev Close
Rs223.25
Open
Rs225.85
Day's High
Rs225.90
Day's Low
Rs218.55
Volume
282,127
Avg. Vol
386,801
52-wk High
Rs230.40
52-wk Low
Rs149.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|3.40
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.40
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|1,766.50
|1,880.00
|1,653.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|5,322.46
|5,527.00
|5,006.83
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|6,154.54
|6,256.00
|6,043.70
|6,919.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|6,873.30
|7,067.00
|6,708.51
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|3.40
|3.40
|3.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|8.16
|9.00
|6.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|9.51
|10.87
|8.00
|11.45
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|10.73
|12.04
|8.60
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|1,350.00
|1,737.93
|387.93
|28.74
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|1,100.00
|1,167.61
|67.61
|6.15
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|1,635.04
|1,415.32
|219.72
|13.44
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|821.74
|1,086.70
|264.96
|32.24
|Quarter Ending Mar-13
|761.22
|747.04
|14.18
|1.86
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|1.70
|1.94
|0.24
|14.12
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|4.20
|3.32
|0.88
|20.95
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|0.95
|2.55
|1.60
|168.42
|Quarter Ending Mar-13
|0.76
|0.74
|0.02
|2.63
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|0.26
|0.66
|0.40
|153.85
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,766.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5,322.46
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6,154.54
|6,154.54
|6,129.17
|6,154.90
|6,919.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6,873.30
|6,873.30
|6,869.63
|6,847.38
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3.40
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|8.16
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|9.51
|9.51
|9.89
|10.29
|11.45
|Year Ending Mar-19
|10.73
|10.73
|11.26
|11.26
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-India's Suven Life Sciences gets product patent in Singapore
- BRIEF-Suven Life Sciences gets product patent in New Zealand
- BRIEF-Suven Life Sciences secures product patents in India, Japan
- BRIEF-Suven Life Sciences gets product patent in Japan
- BRIEF-Suven Life Sciences secures process patents in Europe, Japan and New Zealand