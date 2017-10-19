Swaraj Engines Ltd (SWAR.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 1,280.50 1,356.00 1,205.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 6 6,362.33 6,689.00 6,008.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 7 7,805.65 8,615.57 7,262.00 7,374.94 Year Ending Mar-19 7 9,051.96 9,821.75 8,342.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 6 54.45 58.60 49.30 -- Year Ending Mar-18 7 69.00 74.20 64.70 64.08 Year Ending Mar-19 7 81.78 89.10 74.30 -- LT Growth Rate (%) 1 84.60 84.60 84.60 --