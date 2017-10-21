Edition:
El Sewedy Electric Co SAE (SWDY.CA)

SWDY.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

104.00EGP
8:29am EDT
Change (% chg)

£-1.43 (-1.36%)
Prev Close
£105.43
Open
£105.10
Day's High
£105.10
Day's Low
£104.00
Volume
62,251
Avg. Vol
167,564
52-wk High
£114.50
52-wk Low
£59.70

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 6 6
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 1 1 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.91 2.18 2.18 2.27

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 42,848.30 47,702.00 29,505.00 26,079.70
Year Ending Dec-18 7 41,921.50 50,202.30 28,727.00 26,468.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 17.00 20.99 11.70 10.02
Year Ending Dec-18 4 13.09 15.95 10.60 10.75

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 9,902.00 10,870.50 968.47 9.78
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7,645.50 9,784.77 2,139.27 27.98
Quarter Ending Sep-16 6,008.67 4,873.63 1,135.04 18.89
Quarter Ending Jun-16 5,280.00 5,860.25 580.25 10.99
Quarter Ending Dec-15 4,925.62 5,050.92 125.29 2.54
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-14 0.79 0.43 0.36 45.97
Quarter Ending Jun-14 1.13 0.49 0.64 56.64
Quarter Ending Mar-14 0.90 0.47 0.43 47.78
Quarter Ending Dec-13 0.69 -0.36 1.05 152.17
Quarter Ending Sep-13 0.51 0.21 0.30 58.82

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 42,848.30 42,848.30 43,034.00 42,712.60 26,079.70
Year Ending Dec-18 41,921.50 41,921.50 41,095.20 41,073.30 26,468.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 17.00 17.00 14.59 14.59 10.02
Year Ending Dec-18 13.09 13.09 13.09 13.09 10.75

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

El Sewedy Electric Co SAE News

