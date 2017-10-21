El Sewedy Electric Co SAE (SWDY.CA)
SWDY.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
104.00EGP
8:29am EDT
Change (% chg)
£-1.43 (-1.36%)
Prev Close
£105.43
Open
£105.10
Day's High
£105.10
Day's Low
£104.00
Volume
62,251
Avg. Vol
167,564
52-wk High
£114.50
52-wk Low
£59.70
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|1
|1
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.91
|2.18
|2.18
|2.27
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|42,848.30
|47,702.00
|29,505.00
|26,079.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|41,921.50
|50,202.30
|28,727.00
|26,468.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|17.00
|20.99
|11.70
|10.02
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|13.09
|15.95
|10.60
|10.75
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|9,902.00
|10,870.50
|968.47
|9.78
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7,645.50
|9,784.77
|2,139.27
|27.98
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|6,008.67
|4,873.63
|1,135.04
|18.89
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|5,280.00
|5,860.25
|580.25
|10.99
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|4,925.62
|5,050.92
|125.29
|2.54
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|0.79
|0.43
|0.36
|45.97
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|1.13
|0.49
|0.64
|56.64
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|0.90
|0.47
|0.43
|47.78
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|0.69
|-0.36
|1.05
|152.17
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|0.51
|0.21
|0.30
|58.82
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|42,848.30
|42,848.30
|43,034.00
|42,712.60
|26,079.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|41,921.50
|41,921.50
|41,095.20
|41,073.30
|26,468.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17.00
|17.00
|14.59
|14.59
|10.02
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13.09
|13.09
|13.09
|13.09
|10.75
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0