Spectris PLC (SXS.L)

SXS.L on London Stock Exchange

2,492.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

38.00 (+1.55%)
Prev Close
2,454.00
Open
2,450.00
Day's High
2,496.00
Day's Low
2,448.00
Volume
217,697
Avg. Vol
310,977
52-wk High
2,869.00
52-wk Low
1,954.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 5 5 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.40 2.40 2.40 2.40

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 15 1,515.12 1,542.80 1,488.00 1,381.76
Year Ending Dec-18 15 1,543.86 1,596.42 1,489.00 1,418.24
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 15 133.47 148.23 128.70 130.67
Year Ending Dec-18 15 149.79 167.21 133.21 138.73
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 7.38 7.86 6.90 5.90

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,515.12 1,515.65 1,516.71 1,510.39 1,381.76
Year Ending Dec-18 1,543.86 1,542.16 1,551.48 1,558.38 1,418.24
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 133.47 133.47 133.75 134.29 130.67
Year Ending Dec-18 149.79 149.79 150.88 151.78 138.73

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 3
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 0 3
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

