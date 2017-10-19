Tata Coffee Ltd (TACO.NS)
TACO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
152.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|--
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|18,545.00
|18,545.00
|18,545.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|7.80
|7.80
|7.80
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|4,211.17
|3,574.90
|636.27
|15.11
|Quarter Ending Mar-13
|4,137.00
|3,744.50
|392.50
|9.49
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|4,775.00
|4,083.90
|691.10
|14.47
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|1,368.30
|4,077.42
|2,709.12
|197.99
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|1,303.40
|3,746.48
|2,443.08
|187.44
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|18,545.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Earnings
- BRIEF-Tata Coffee sets up freeze-dried coffee plant in Vietnam
- BRIEF-India's Tata Coffee June-qtr consol profit falls
- BRIEF-India's Tata Coffee gets members' nod for re-appointment of K. Venkataraman as CFO
- BRIEF-Tata Coffee seeks members' nod for re-appointing K. Venkataramanan as executive director – finance & CFO
- BRIEF-Tata Coffee March-qtr consol profit rises more than three fold