Tata Global Beverages Ltd (TAGL.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 20,076.50 20,241.00 19,912.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 6 82,600.10 89,204.40 69,765.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 4 77,323.80 96,726.10 70,522.00 92,783.40 Year Ending Mar-19 4 82,909.80 101,687.00 75,035.00 100,562.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 6 6.95 8.20 6.10 -- Year Ending Mar-18 4 7.55 7.80 7.30 7.52 Year Ending Mar-19 4 8.47 8.90 8.10 7.86