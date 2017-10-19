Edition:
Take Solutions Ltd (TAKE.NS)

TAKE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

157.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.40 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
Rs157.70
Open
Rs157.00
Day's High
Rs159.35
Day's Low
Rs156.35
Volume
41,944
Avg. Vol
309,800
52-wk High
Rs181.40
52-wk Low
Rs118.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.50 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 13,681.50 13,801.30 13,561.70 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 15,838.90 16,285.50 15,392.20 15,023.00
Year Ending Mar-19 1 18,296.40 18,296.40 18,296.40 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 10.10 10.30 9.90 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 12.26 12.40 12.11 14.30
Year Ending Mar-19 1 16.20 16.20 16.20 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-16 3,335.00 3,283.49 51.51 1.54
Quarter Ending Jun-16 3,182.00 3,176.45 5.55 0.17
Quarter Ending Mar-16 2,945.00 3,120.62 175.62 5.96
Quarter Ending Dec-15 2,480.00 2,477.85 2.15 0.09
Quarter Ending Sep-15 2,377.29 2,416.99 39.70 1.67
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-15 2.08 2.06 0.02 0.96

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 13,681.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 15,838.90 15,838.90 15,838.90 15,838.90 15,023.00
Year Ending Mar-19 18,296.40 18,296.40 18,296.40 18,296.40 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 10.10 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 12.26 12.26 12.26 12.26 14.30
Year Ending Mar-19 16.20 16.20 16.20 16.20 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

