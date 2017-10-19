Tata Communications Ltd (TATA.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 45,304.70 50,391.00 43,756.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 42,575.00 42,575.00 42,575.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 11 198,033.00 208,391.00 183,563.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 14 180,347.00 188,796.00 175,488.00 222,114.00 Year Ending Mar-19 14 191,042.00 200,469.00 182,209.00 228,220.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 2.88 4.90 0.40 -- Year Ending Mar-17 5 9.96 16.30 4.90 -- Year Ending Mar-18 12 13.48 21.00 8.30 17.20 Year Ending Mar-19 13 22.95 32.00 14.70 29.26