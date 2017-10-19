Edition:
Tata Communications Ltd (TATA.NS)

TATA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

702.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-7.50 (-1.06%)
Prev Close
Rs710.15
Open
Rs711.75
Day's High
Rs711.95
Day's Low
Rs698.00
Volume
51,315
Avg. Vol
581,836
52-wk High
Rs783.90
52-wk Low
Rs532.35

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 2.88 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 5 5
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.14 2.14 2.29 2.20

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 45,304.70 50,391.00 43,756.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 42,575.00 42,575.00 42,575.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 11 198,033.00 208,391.00 183,563.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 14 180,347.00 188,796.00 175,488.00 222,114.00
Year Ending Mar-19 14 191,042.00 200,469.00 182,209.00 228,220.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 2.88 4.90 0.40 --
Year Ending Mar-17 5 9.96 16.30 4.90 --
Year Ending Mar-18 12 13.48 21.00 8.30 17.20
Year Ending Mar-19 13 22.95 32.00 14.70 29.26

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 43,040.90 43,100.20 59.34 0.14
Quarter Ending Mar-17 45,304.70 42,937.30 2,367.41 5.23
Quarter Ending Dec-16 48,420.60 43,600.50 4,820.05 9.95
Quarter Ending Sep-16 51,066.00 45,090.90 5,975.10 11.70
Quarter Ending Jun-16 52,437.60 50,316.90 2,120.70 4.04
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1.59 1.13 0.46 28.71
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2.88 2.84 0.04 1.28
Quarter Ending Dec-16 5.73 0.03 5.70 99.48
Quarter Ending Sep-16 3.48 2.96 0.52 14.88
Quarter Ending Jun-16 3.00 4.71 1.71 57.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 45,304.70 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 42,575.00 42,575.00 42,575.00 42,575.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 198,033.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 180,347.00 180,347.00 181,506.00 181,515.00 222,114.00
Year Ending Mar-19 191,042.00 191,042.00 191,256.00 191,674.00 228,220.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2.88 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 9.96 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 13.48 13.48 13.88 14.37 17.20
Year Ending Mar-19 22.95 22.95 23.33 23.83 29.26

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 2 2
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 2 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

