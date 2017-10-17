Tat Gida Sanayi AS (TATGD.IS)
TATGD.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
5.36TRY
17 Oct 2017
5.36TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.03TL (-0.56%)
-0.03TL (-0.56%)
Prev Close
5.39TL
5.39TL
Open
5.42TL
5.42TL
Day's High
5.45TL
5.45TL
Day's Low
5.35TL
5.35TL
Volume
1,576,072
1,576,072
Avg. Vol
2,117,416
2,117,416
52-wk High
8.42TL
8.42TL
52-wk Low
5.00TL
5.00TL
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|1
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|1
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.25
|3.40
|3.17
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|1,099.36
|1,124.00
|1,059.44
|1,172.53
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|1,242.89
|1,288.00
|1,170.56
|1,313.54
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|0.46
|0.51
|0.37
|0.58
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|0.54
|0.59
|0.48
|0.62
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|275.00
|250.73
|24.27
|8.82
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|249.00
|239.43
|9.58
|3.85
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|250.00
|240.69
|9.31
|3.73
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|237.00
|236.89
|0.11
|0.04
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|232.00
|224.10
|7.90
|3.40
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,099.36
|1,099.36
|1,110.24
|1,109.18
|1,172.53
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,242.89
|1,242.89
|1,242.81
|1,243.61
|1,313.54
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.46
|0.46
|0.49
|0.49
|0.58
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.54
|0.54
|0.57
|0.57
|0.62
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1