Tat Gida Sanayi AS (TATGD.IS)

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 4 1,099.36 1,124.00 1,059.44 1,172.53 Year Ending Dec-18 4 1,242.89 1,288.00 1,170.56 1,313.54 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.46 0.51 0.37 0.58 Year Ending Dec-18 3 0.54 0.59 0.48 0.62