Edition:
United States

TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.L)

TBCG.L on London Stock Exchange

1,702.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

34.00 (+2.04%)
Prev Close
1,668.00
Open
1,705.00
Day's High
1,762.00
Day's Low
1,666.00
Volume
54,545
Avg. Vol
44,143
52-wk High
1,904.00
52-wk Low
1,260.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 3
(3) HOLD 1 2 2 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.67 1.67 1.56

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 270.49 301.95 235.16 226.72
Year Ending Dec-18 4 299.89 334.77 260.86 256.55
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 215.80 257.74 189.98 188.64
Year Ending Dec-18 7 240.75 286.35 218.58 220.99
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 14.00 14.00 14.00 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 270.49 270.49 267.52 273.87 226.72
Year Ending Dec-18 299.89 299.89 292.16 298.69 256.55
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 215.80 215.80 215.31 216.53 188.64
Year Ending Dec-18 240.75 240.75 237.32 240.27 220.99

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

TBC Bank Group PLC News

» More TBCG.L News