Thai Beverage PCL (TBEV.SI)

Sales and Profit Figures in Thai Baht (THB)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Thai Baht (THB)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Sep-17 1 38,689.80 38,689.80 38,689.80 -- Year Ending Sep-17 13 188,770.00 208,995.00 180,687.00 -- Year Ending Sep-18 13 202,411.00 231,627.00 193,342.00 -- Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Sep-17 1 0.13 0.13 0.13 -- Year Ending Sep-17 12 1.12 1.40 0.95 -- Year Ending Sep-18 12 1.15 1.25 1.02 -- LT Growth Rate (%) 1 12.40 12.40 12.40 13.62