Thai Beverage PCL (TBEV.SI)
TBEV.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
0.97SGD
9:34pm EDT
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+1.04%)
Prev Close
$0.96
Open
$0.96
Day's High
$0.98
Day's Low
$0.96
Volume
4,535,500
Avg. Vol
17,501,455
52-wk High
$0.99
52-wk Low
$0.83
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.13
|September
|22 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|7
|7
|7
|(3) HOLD
|0
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.77
|1.92
|1.92
|1.92
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Thai Baht (THB)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Thai Baht (THB)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|1
|38,689.80
|38,689.80
|38,689.80
|--
|Year Ending Sep-17
|13
|188,770.00
|208,995.00
|180,687.00
|--
|Year Ending Sep-18
|13
|202,411.00
|231,627.00
|193,342.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|1
|0.13
|0.13
|0.13
|--
|Year Ending Sep-17
|12
|1.12
|1.40
|0.95
|--
|Year Ending Sep-18
|12
|1.15
|1.25
|1.02
|--
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|12.40
|12.40
|12.40
|13.62
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Thai Baht (THB)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Thai Baht (THB)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|45,913.50
|50,880.20
|4,966.73
|10.82
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|35,716.80
|36,472.20
|755.43
|2.12
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|41,906.70
|38,992.40
|2,914.32
|6.95
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|41,706.60
|45,704.40
|3,997.80
|9.59
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|44,959.40
|45,696.40
|736.95
|1.64
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.30
|0.26
|0.04
|13.33
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.19
|0.31
|0.12
|63.16
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|0.25
|0.24
|0.01
|4.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|0.19
|0.32
|0.13
|66.67
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|0.23
|0.23
|0.00
|2.13
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Thai Baht (THB)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Thai Baht (THB)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|38,689.80
|38,689.80
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Sep-17
|188,770.00
|188,770.00
|191,093.00
|191,093.00
|--
|Year Ending Sep-18
|202,411.00
|202,093.00
|204,112.00
|204,112.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|0.13
|0.13
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Sep-17
|1.12
|1.12
|1.11
|1.11
|--
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1.15
|1.15
|1.15
|1.15
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1
|0
|1
|1