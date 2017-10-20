Edition:
Tiger Brands Ltd (TBSJ.J)

TBSJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

39,019.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-417.00 (-1.06%)
Prev Close
39,436.00
Open
39,334.00
Day's High
39,478.00
Day's Low
38,843.00
Volume
348,351
Avg. Vol
634,411
52-wk High
43,500.00
52-wk Low
35,945.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- September 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 2 2 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.82 2.82 2.45 2.45

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 9 32,613.10 33,666.00 31,698.00 35,050.90
Year Ending Sep-18 9 35,136.90 36,498.00 34,254.00 37,030.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 10 2,209.26 2,519.20 2,100.00 2,407.36
Year Ending Sep-18 10 2,484.99 2,812.80 2,333.00 2,578.45
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 9.43 10.40 8.46 9.35

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 32,613.10 32,613.10 32,734.10 32,734.10 35,050.90
Year Ending Sep-18 35,136.90 35,136.90 35,290.20 35,290.20 37,030.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 2,209.26 2,209.26 2,229.11 2,245.47 2,407.36
Year Ending Sep-18 2,484.99 2,484.99 2,507.46 2,521.39 2,578.45

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

Tiger Brands Ltd News

