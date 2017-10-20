Edition:
TP ICAP PLC (TCAPI.L)

TCAPI.L on London Stock Exchange

539.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.00 (+0.19%)
Prev Close
538.00
Open
538.50
Day's High
541.00
Day's Low
537.50
Volume
594,898
Avg. Vol
1,666,055
52-wk High
541.50
52-wk Low
345.90

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 3 2 2 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 3 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.73 2.64 2.64 2.55

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 1,772.80 1,845.56 1,649.70 828.10
Year Ending Dec-18 10 1,797.97 1,902.59 1,600.20 838.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 11 33.75 35.70 31.20 34.92
Year Ending Dec-18 11 41.17 44.54 37.40 38.00
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 9.60 9.60 9.60 -1.75

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,772.80 1,776.77 1,761.95 1,751.38 828.10
Year Ending Dec-18 1,797.97 1,797.97 1,781.02 1,770.88 838.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 33.75 33.92 33.58 33.36 34.92
Year Ending Dec-18 41.17 41.17 40.88 40.58 38.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

