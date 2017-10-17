Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (TCELL.IS)

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 4,644.09 4,711.48 4,576.70 3,985.55 Year Ending Dec-17 15 17,396.40 17,743.10 17,074.50 15,017.60 Year Ending Dec-18 18 19,387.30 20,359.00 17,358.00 16,150.30 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.24 0.25 0.22 0.22 Year Ending Dec-17 12 1.09 1.28 0.94 0.96 Year Ending Dec-18 14 1.29 1.58 0.91 1.06 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 15.50 15.50 15.50 2.30