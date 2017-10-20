Thales SA (TCFP.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Sep-18 1 3,095.00 3,095.00 3,095.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 15 15,604.30 15,963.00 15,369.40 15,587.40 Year Ending Dec-18 15 16,381.20 16,979.00 15,815.80 16,346.50 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 15 4.77 5.01 4.57 4.83 Year Ending Dec-18 16 5.42 5.80 5.03 5.57 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 10.19 11.50 8.88 10.90