Thales SA (TCFP.PA)

TCFP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

92.80EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-1.30 (-1.38%)
Prev Close
€94.10
Open
€94.60
Day's High
€95.26
Day's Low
€92.25
Volume
679,630
Avg. Vol
251,999
52-wk High
€100.45
52-wk Low
€83.33

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 4 4
(3) HOLD 7 7 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.13 2.13 2.20 2.20

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-18 1 3,095.00 3,095.00 3,095.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 15 15,604.30 15,963.00 15,369.40 15,587.40
Year Ending Dec-18 15 16,381.20 16,979.00 15,815.80 16,346.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 15 4.77 5.01 4.57 4.83
Year Ending Dec-18 16 5.42 5.80 5.03 5.57
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 10.19 11.50 8.88 10.90

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-11 9,021.00 4,414.00 4,607.00 51.07
Quarter Ending Sep-11 2,669.67 2,646.00 23.67 0.89
Quarter Ending Mar-11 2,500.00 2,500.00 0.00 0.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-18 3,095.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 15,604.30 15,611.60 15,607.50 15,643.40 15,587.40
Year Ending Dec-18 16,381.20 16,445.00 16,438.40 16,456.80 16,346.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4.77 4.79 4.81 4.80 4.83
Year Ending Dec-18 5.42 5.44 5.46 5.46 5.57

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Sep-18 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 0 4 1 4
Year Ending Dec-18 0 4 2 3
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 3 1 4
Year Ending Dec-18 1 4 1 5

Earnings vs. Estimates

