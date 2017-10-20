Thomas Cook Group plc (TCG.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Sep-17 10 8,510.58 8,964.00 8,064.00 8,200.10 Year Ending Sep-18 10 8,636.94 9,310.00 8,123.00 8,252.11 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Sep-17 12 9.75 10.14 9.00 10.30 Year Ending Sep-18 12 11.57 12.66 10.40 12.56 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 15.61 17.70 13.43 13.47