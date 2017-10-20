Technicolor SA (TCH.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 6 4,791.02 4,884.12 4,714.00 5,114.01 Year Ending Dec-18 7 4,905.50 5,130.00 4,776.00 5,201.18 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.19 0.30 0.13 0.49 Year Ending Dec-18 5 0.43 0.60 0.33 0.62