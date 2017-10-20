Tahoe Resources Inc (THO.TO)
THO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
6.30CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.08 (-1.25%)
Prev Close
$6.38
Open
$6.40
Day's High
$6.45
Day's Low
$6.28
Volume
699,639
Avg. Vol
1,442,912
52-wk High
$16.91
52-wk Low
$5.31
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.04
|December
|22 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|8
|8
|9
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.43
|2.43
|2.50
|2.46
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4
|148.73
|213.87
|118.42
|242.44
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|193.22
|246.35
|140.08
|253.63
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|748.13
|858.10
|696.00
|1,015.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|918.82
|1,064.79
|719.00
|1,110.44
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|9
|0.04
|0.20
|-0.07
|0.21
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|4
|0.08
|0.19
|-0.01
|0.20
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|0.37
|0.61
|0.23
|0.88
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|0.47
|0.81
|0.22
|0.98
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|-2.05
|5.00
|-9.11
|5.00
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|207.39
|209.58
|2.19
|1.06
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|215.46
|251.05
|35.58
|16.52
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|230.50
|189.40
|41.10
|17.83
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|243.07
|234.72
|8.35
|3.43
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|228.07
|228.25
|0.18
|0.08
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.09
|0.11
|0.02
|16.16
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.09
|0.24
|0.15
|154.78
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.15
|0.06
|0.09
|59.24
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.19
|0.20
|0.01
|7.53
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.14
|0.16
|0.02
|17.13
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|148.73
|148.73
|145.86
|177.73
|242.44
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|193.22
|193.22
|195.91
|195.77
|253.63
|Year Ending Dec-17
|748.13
|748.13
|742.54
|732.64
|1,015.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|918.82
|918.82
|904.09
|905.60
|1,110.44
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.04
|0.04
|0.03
|0.02
|0.21
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|0.07
|0.20
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.37
|0.37
|0.34
|0.33
|0.88
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.47
|0.47
|0.45
|0.44
|0.98
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|7
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|5
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|4
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|4
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|4
|3
- BRIEF-Tahoe Resources says Guatemalan Supreme Court declines to act on export credential
- BRIEF-Tahoe revises 2017 guidance for gold operations
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX breaks slump in relief rally led by financials, Tahoe Resources
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX rallies on Irma, North Korea relief; Tahoe Resources soars
- Guatemala court grants Tahoe unit San Rafael right to operate