Tahoe Resources Inc (THO.TO)

THO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

6.30CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.08 (-1.25%)
Prev Close
$6.38
Open
$6.40
Day's High
$6.45
Day's Low
$6.28
Volume
699,639
Avg. Vol
1,442,912
52-wk High
$16.91
52-wk Low
$5.31

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.04 December 22 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 3 3
(3) HOLD 8 8 9 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.43 2.43 2.50 2.46

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 148.73 213.87 118.42 242.44
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 193.22 246.35 140.08 253.63
Year Ending Dec-17 13 748.13 858.10 696.00 1,015.90
Year Ending Dec-18 13 918.82 1,064.79 719.00 1,110.44
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 9 0.04 0.20 -0.07 0.21
Quarter Ending Mar-18 4 0.08 0.19 -0.01 0.20
Year Ending Dec-17 13 0.37 0.61 0.23 0.88
Year Ending Dec-18 14 0.47 0.81 0.22 0.98
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 -2.05 5.00 -9.11 5.00

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 207.39 209.58 2.19 1.06
Quarter Ending Mar-17 215.46 251.05 35.58 16.52
Quarter Ending Dec-16 230.50 189.40 41.10 17.83
Quarter Ending Sep-16 243.07 234.72 8.35 3.43
Quarter Ending Jun-16 228.07 228.25 0.18 0.08
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.09 0.11 0.02 16.16
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.09 0.24 0.15 154.78
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.15 0.06 0.09 59.24
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.19 0.20 0.01 7.53
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.14 0.16 0.02 17.13

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 148.73 148.73 145.86 177.73 242.44
Quarter Ending Mar-18 193.22 193.22 195.91 195.77 253.63
Year Ending Dec-17 748.13 748.13 742.54 732.64 1,015.90
Year Ending Dec-18 918.82 918.82 904.09 905.60 1,110.44
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.04 0.04 0.03 0.02 0.21
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.07 0.20
Year Ending Dec-17 0.37 0.37 0.34 0.33 0.88
Year Ending Dec-18 0.47 0.47 0.45 0.44 0.98

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 2
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 7 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 5 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 4 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 2
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 4 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 4 3

