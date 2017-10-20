Tahoe Resources Inc (THO.TO)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 148.73 213.87 118.42 242.44 Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 193.22 246.35 140.08 253.63 Year Ending Dec-17 13 748.13 858.10 696.00 1,015.90 Year Ending Dec-18 13 918.82 1,064.79 719.00 1,110.44 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 9 0.04 0.20 -0.07 0.21 Quarter Ending Mar-18 4 0.08 0.19 -0.01 0.20 Year Ending Dec-17 13 0.37 0.61 0.23 0.88 Year Ending Dec-18 14 0.47 0.81 0.22 0.98 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 -2.05 5.00 -9.11 5.00