Thomas Cook (India) Ltd (THOM.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 2 70,432.50 85,044.00 55,821.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 4 115,873.00 125,662.00 106,654.00 67,496.00 Year Ending Mar-19 4 138,631.00 147,168.00 129,448.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 2 2.90 2.90 2.90 -- Year Ending Mar-18 4 5.43 6.40 4.10 6.10 Year Ending Mar-19 4 8.48 10.30 7.10 --