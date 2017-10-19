Thomas Cook (India) Ltd (THOM.NS)
THOM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
239.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.05 (-0.02%)
Prev Close
Rs239.85
Open
Rs240.00
Day's High
Rs242.40
Day's Low
Rs238.50
Volume
13,582
Avg. Vol
320,160
52-wk High
Rs258.40
52-wk Low
Rs178.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.75
|1.75
|1.33
|1.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|70,432.50
|85,044.00
|55,821.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|115,873.00
|125,662.00
|106,654.00
|67,496.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|138,631.00
|147,168.00
|129,448.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|2.90
|2.90
|2.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|5.43
|6.40
|4.10
|6.10
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|8.48
|10.30
|7.10
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-13
|1,000.00
|829.42
|170.58
|17.06
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|1,308.00
|1,027.48
|280.52
|21.45
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|1,041.46
|1,285.72
|244.26
|23.45
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|1.03
|0.46
|0.57
|55.34
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|70,432.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|115,873.00
|115,873.00
|115,873.00
|118,789.00
|67,496.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|138,631.00
|138,631.00
|138,631.00
|124,200.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2.90
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5.43
|5.43
|5.43
|5.60
|6.10
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8.48
|8.48
|8.48
|8.80
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Thomas Cook (India) to buy Tata Capital Forex for 120 mln rupees
- BRIEF-Tata Capital says to sell forex exchange and travel services units to Thomas Cook India
- BRIEF-Thomas Cook signs agreement with Tata Capital
- BRIEF-Thomas Cook (India) June-qtr consol profit up about 7 pct
- BRIEF-Thomas Cook (India) says Quess Corp signs deals to acquire 46 pct stake in Heptagon Technologies