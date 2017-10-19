Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd (THRM.NS)
THRM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,845.50INR
19 Oct 2017
1,845.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-32.05 (-1.71%)
Rs-32.05 (-1.71%)
Prev Close
Rs1,877.55
Rs1,877.55
Open
Rs1,883.70
Rs1,883.70
Day's High
Rs1,890.00
Rs1,890.00
Day's Low
Rs1,831.00
Rs1,831.00
Volume
41,047
41,047
Avg. Vol
151,982
151,982
52-wk High
Rs1,949.00
Rs1,949.00
52-wk Low
Rs580.80
Rs580.80
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|10,204.40
|10,204.40
|10,204.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|11,360.40
|11,360.40
|11,360.40
|10,658.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|12,496.40
|12,496.40
|12,496.40
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|80.63
|80.63
|80.63
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|90.25
|90.25
|90.25
|51.11
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|122.03
|122.03
|122.03
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2,794.77
|3,502.90
|708.13
|25.34
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2,915.28
|2,177.70
|737.58
|25.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|17.54
|30.15
|12.61
|71.89
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|28.84
|19.77
|9.07
|31.45
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10,204.40
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11,360.40
|11,360.40
|11,360.40
|11,360.40
|10,658.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12,496.40
|12,496.40
|12,496.40
|12,496.40
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|80.63
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|90.25
|90.25
|90.25
|90.25
|51.11
|Year Ending Mar-19
|122.03
|122.03
|122.03
|122.03
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0