Time Technoplast Ltd (TIME.NS)
TIME.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
192.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.67
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|27,387.30
|27,804.00
|27,165.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|31,492.20
|32,254.00
|30,851.70
|31,163.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|36,654.10
|39,232.00
|34,245.30
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|6.92
|7.17
|6.60
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|7.89
|8.20
|7.47
|8.90
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|10.16
|11.70
|8.48
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|7,290.65
|6,805.68
|484.97
|6.65
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|6,806.50
|6,077.27
|729.23
|10.71
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|7,153.00
|6,702.61
|450.39
|6.30
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|6,245.00
|6,767.88
|522.88
|8.37
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|5,962.00
|6,050.54
|88.54
|1.49
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1.71
|1.61
|0.10
|5.85
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|1.75
|1.35
|0.40
|22.86
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|1.60
|1.71
|0.11
|6.88
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|27,387.30
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|31,492.20
|31,492.20
|31,734.60
|31,750.30
|31,163.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|36,654.10
|36,654.10
|36,928.80
|36,239.90
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6.92
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7.89
|7.89
|8.19
|8.05
|8.90
|Year Ending Mar-19
|10.16
|10.16
|10.46
|9.65
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0