Edition:
United States

Time Technoplast Ltd (TIME.NS)

TIME.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

192.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.55 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
Rs193.15
Open
Rs194.90
Day's High
Rs195.90
Day's Low
Rs190.35
Volume
53,332
Avg. Vol
449,064
52-wk High
Rs211.80
52-wk Low
Rs80.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.67 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 27,387.30 27,804.00 27,165.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 31,492.20 32,254.00 30,851.70 31,163.00
Year Ending Mar-19 3 36,654.10 39,232.00 34,245.30 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 6.92 7.17 6.60 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 7.89 8.20 7.47 8.90
Year Ending Mar-19 3 10.16 11.70 8.48 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 7,290.65 6,805.68 484.97 6.65
Quarter Ending Jun-15 6,806.50 6,077.27 729.23 10.71
Quarter Ending Mar-15 7,153.00 6,702.61 450.39 6.30
Quarter Ending Dec-14 6,245.00 6,767.88 522.88 8.37
Quarter Ending Sep-14 5,962.00 6,050.54 88.54 1.49
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1.71 1.61 0.10 5.85
Quarter Ending Jun-15 1.75 1.35 0.40 22.86
Quarter Ending Mar-15 1.60 1.71 0.11 6.88

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 27,387.30 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 31,492.20 31,492.20 31,734.60 31,750.30 31,163.00
Year Ending Mar-19 36,654.10 36,654.10 36,928.80 36,239.90 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 6.92 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 7.89 7.89 8.19 8.05 8.90
Year Ending Mar-19 10.16 10.16 10.46 9.65 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Time Technoplast Ltd News