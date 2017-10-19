Titagarh Wagons Ltd (TITW.NS)
TITW.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
125.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.50 (+0.40%)
Rs0.50 (+0.40%)
Prev Close
Rs125.10
Open
Rs125.50
Day's High
Rs126.30
Day's Low
Rs124.10
Volume
227,635
Avg. Vol
583,871
52-wk High
Rs135.80
52-wk Low
Rs97.30
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|14,823.50
|14,848.00
|14,799.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|16,671.00
|18,460.00
|14,882.00
|18,856.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|21,477.50
|22,204.00
|20,751.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|1.95
|2.20
|1.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|2.15
|3.20
|1.10
|8.05
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|5.95
|7.30
|4.60
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2,068.50
|3,255.60
|1,187.10
|57.39
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2,619.00
|3,724.62
|1,105.62
|42.22
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1,953.50
|4,024.90
|2,071.40
|106.04
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|1,232.02
|1,666.94
|434.92
|35.30
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|1,830.00
|1,180.41
|649.59
|35.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|4.81
|0.26
|4.55
|94.59
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|14,823.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|16,671.00
|16,671.00
|16,671.00
|16,671.00
|18,856.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|21,477.50
|21,477.50
|21,477.50
|21,477.50
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1.95
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2.15
|2.15
|2.15
|2.15
|8.05
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5.95
|5.95
|5.95
|5.95
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0