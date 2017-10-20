TLG Immobilien AG (TLGG.DE)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 10 157.62 171.00 140.00 150.00 Year Ending Dec-18 10 176.28 216.10 152.00 158.96 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 7 1.29 2.26 1.00 1.30 Year Ending Dec-18 6 1.23 1.35 1.04 1.40 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 5.00 5.00 5.00 --