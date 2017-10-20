Edition:
TLG Immobilien AG (TLGG.DE)

TLGG.DE on Xetra

20.12EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.12 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
€20.25
Open
€20.26
Day's High
€20.44
Day's Low
€20.05
Volume
134,047
Avg. Vol
131,056
52-wk High
€20.50
52-wk Low
€16.31

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 6 6 6 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.17 2.17 2.17 2.09

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 157.62 171.00 140.00 150.00
Year Ending Dec-18 10 176.28 216.10 152.00 158.96
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 1.29 2.26 1.00 1.30
Year Ending Dec-18 6 1.23 1.35 1.04 1.40
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 5.00 5.00 5.00 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 39.00 39.23 0.23 0.59
Quarter Ending Mar-16 33.00 32.51 0.49 1.48

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 157.62 156.62 155.71 155.34 150.00
Year Ending Dec-18 176.28 174.62 171.16 170.71 158.96
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.29 1.29 1.29 1.28 1.30
Year Ending Dec-18 1.23 1.25 1.25 1.23 1.40

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

