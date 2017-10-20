Tullow Oil PLC (TLW.L)
TLW.L on London Stock Exchange
183.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
183.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
1.40 (+0.77%)
1.40 (+0.77%)
Prev Close
182.10
182.10
Open
182.80
182.80
Day's High
184.60
184.60
Day's Low
181.30
181.30
Volume
5,944,289
5,944,289
Avg. Vol
11,638,153
11,638,153
52-wk High
299.86
299.86
52-wk Low
142.30
142.30
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.37
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|4
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|8
|7
|7
|7
|(3) HOLD
|11
|12
|13
|14
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|2
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|2
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.64
|2.64
|2.48
|2.56
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|1,619.14
|1,794.99
|1,319.00
|1,833.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19
|1,660.61
|1,867.00
|1,471.00
|2,156.63
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.37
|0.37
|0.37
|0.37
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20
|-0.07
|0.33
|-0.30
|0.16
|Year Ending Dec-18
|22
|0.12
|0.32
|-0.05
|0.27
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,619.14
|1,618.23
|1,628.47
|1,623.56
|1,833.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,660.61
|1,658.48
|1,664.24
|1,710.94
|2,156.63
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.37
|0.37
|0.37
|0.37
|0.37
|Year Ending Dec-17
|-0.07
|-0.07
|-0.06
|-0.05
|0.16
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
|0.13
|0.27
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|4
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|0
|4
|3