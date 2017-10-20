Tullow Oil PLC (TLW.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 17 1,619.14 1,794.99 1,319.00 1,833.50 Year Ending Dec-18 19 1,660.61 1,867.00 1,471.00 2,156.63 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.37 0.37 0.37 0.37 Year Ending Dec-17 20 -0.07 0.33 -0.30 0.16 Year Ending Dec-18 22 0.12 0.32 -0.05 0.27