Tullow Oil PLC (TLW.L)

TLW.L on London Stock Exchange

183.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.40 (+0.77%)
Prev Close
182.10
Open
182.80
Day's High
184.60
Day's Low
181.30
Volume
5,944,289
Avg. Vol
11,638,153
52-wk High
299.86
52-wk Low
142.30

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.37 December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 4 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 7 7 7
(3) HOLD 11 12 13 14
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 2 0 0
(5) SELL 2 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.64 2.64 2.48 2.56

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 17 1,619.14 1,794.99 1,319.00 1,833.50
Year Ending Dec-18 19 1,660.61 1,867.00 1,471.00 2,156.63
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.37 0.37 0.37 0.37
Year Ending Dec-17 20 -0.07 0.33 -0.30 0.16
Year Ending Dec-18 22 0.12 0.32 -0.05 0.27

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,619.14 1,618.23 1,628.47 1,623.56 1,833.50
Year Ending Dec-18 1,660.61 1,658.48 1,664.24 1,710.94 2,156.63
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.37 0.37 0.37 0.37 0.37
Year Ending Dec-17 -0.07 -0.07 -0.06 -0.05 0.16
Year Ending Dec-18 0.12 0.12 0.12 0.13 0.27

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 2 2
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 4 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 4
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0 4 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

Tullow Oil PLC News

