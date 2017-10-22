Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co SAE (TMGH.CA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 4 6,922.75 7,009.00 6,807.00 6,957.72 Year Ending Dec-18 3 7,473.67 7,604.00 7,333.00 7,623.13 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.56 0.64 0.46 0.50 Year Ending Dec-18 3 0.61 0.65 0.53 0.79