Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co SAE (TMGH.CA)
TMGH.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
9.60EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|22 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|3
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|6
|5
|4
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.88
|1.80
|1.82
|1.80
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|6,922.75
|7,009.00
|6,807.00
|6,957.72
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|7,473.67
|7,604.00
|7,333.00
|7,623.13
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|0.56
|0.64
|0.46
|0.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|0.61
|0.65
|0.53
|0.79
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1,605.33
|1,977.11
|371.78
|23.16
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,299.67
|1,290.00
|9.67
|0.74
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2,618.00
|2,618.07
|0.07
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1,131.00
|1,007.47
|123.53
|10.92
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1,801.00
|1,710.80
|90.20
|5.01
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6,922.75
|6,946.15
|6,946.15
|6,946.15
|6,957.72
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7,473.67
|7,532.06
|7,532.06
|7,573.93
|7,623.13
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings