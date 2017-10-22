Edition:
Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co SAE (TMGH.CA)

TMGH.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

9.60EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

£0.07 (+0.73%)
Prev Close
£9.53
Open
£9.30
Day's High
£9.65
Day's Low
£9.30
Volume
3,350,985
Avg. Vol
4,112,883
52-wk High
£10.04
52-wk Low
£5.25

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 22 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 3 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 6 5 4
(3) HOLD 1 1 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.88 1.80 1.82 1.80

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 6,922.75 7,009.00 6,807.00 6,957.72
Year Ending Dec-18 3 7,473.67 7,604.00 7,333.00 7,623.13
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.56 0.64 0.46 0.50
Year Ending Dec-18 3 0.61 0.65 0.53 0.79

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1,605.33 1,977.11 371.78 23.16
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,299.67 1,290.00 9.67 0.74
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2,618.00 2,618.07 0.07 0.00
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1,131.00 1,007.47 123.53 10.92
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1,801.00 1,710.80 90.20 5.01

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6,922.75 6,946.15 6,946.15 6,946.15 6,957.72
Year Ending Dec-18 7,473.67 7,532.06 7,532.06 7,573.93 7,623.13

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

