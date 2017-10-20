Edition:
United States

True North Commercial REIT (TNT_u.TO)

TNT_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

6.32CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$6.32
Open
$6.31
Day's High
$6.34
Day's Low
$6.27
Volume
267,888
Avg. Vol
89,118
52-wk High
$6.73
52-wk Low
$5.93

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform December 22 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 34.00 34.00 34.00 30.00
Year Ending Dec-18 1 39.00 39.00 39.00 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 34.00 34.00 34.00 34.00 30.00
Year Ending Dec-18 39.00 39.00 39.00 39.00 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

True North Commercial REIT News