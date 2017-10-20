Edition:
Travis Perkins PLC (TPK.L)

TPK.L on London Stock Exchange

1,505.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
1,505.00
Open
1,507.00
Day's High
1,520.00
Day's Low
1,494.00
Volume
1,412,537
Avg. Vol
1,124,882
52-wk High
1,709.00
52-wk Low
1,301.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 7 7 7 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 6 6 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 5 5 4 4
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.43 2.43 2.35 2.35

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 19 6,371.78 6,456.80 6,284.00 6,210.17
Year Ending Dec-18 19 6,523.40 6,993.90 6,216.40 6,462.98
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 21 113.99 121.09 108.00 123.06
Year Ending Dec-18 20 118.83 145.60 109.20 134.82
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 3.50 3.50 3.50 -3.25

Historical Surprises

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6,371.78 6,361.20 6,360.58 6,346.74 6,210.17
Year Ending Dec-18 6,523.40 6,508.47 6,506.10 6,522.17 6,462.98
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 113.99 114.31 114.25 114.77 123.06
Year Ending Dec-18 118.83 119.25 119.43 121.09 134.82

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0 3 1
Year Ending Dec-18 3 0 4 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 2 3 3 3
Year Ending Dec-18 1 3 1 5

Earnings vs. Estimates

Travis Perkins PLC News

