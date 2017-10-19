Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (TREI.NS)
TREI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
93.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.75 (-0.80%)
Rs-0.75 (-0.80%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|--
|--
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|--
|--
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|--
|--
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|--
|--
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|--
|--
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|--
|--
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|35,009.10
|35,009.10
|35,009.10
|21,761.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|39,910.30
|39,910.30
|39,910.30
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|12.33
|12.33
|12.33
|3.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|14.24
|14.24
|14.24
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|8,102.00
|8,026.10
|75.90
|0.94
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|5,665.00
|6,860.40
|1,195.40
|21.10
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|5,915.00
|6,395.10
|480.10
|8.12
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|6,387.00
|5,990.00
|397.00
|6.22
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|4,250.00
|4,525.30
|275.30
|6.48
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2.40
|2.35
|0.05
|2.08
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.50
|2.95
|2.45
|490.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1.80
|2.64
|0.84
|46.67
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1.70
|1.88
|0.18
|10.59
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|35,009.10
|35,009.10
|35,009.10
|--
|21,761.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|39,910.30
|39,910.30
|39,910.30
|--
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12.33
|12.33
|12.33
|--
|3.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|14.24
|14.24
|14.24
|--
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0