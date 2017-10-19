Edition:
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (TREI.NS)

TREI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

93.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.75 (-0.80%)
Prev Close
Rs94.10
Open
Rs94.00
Day's High
Rs94.70
Day's Low
Rs92.70
Volume
199,738
Avg. Vol
1,439,375
52-wk High
Rs108.00
52-wk Low
Rs49.05

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 -- --
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 -- --
(3) HOLD 0 0 -- --
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 -- --
(5) SELL 0 0 -- --
No Opinion 0 0 -- --
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 -- --

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-18 1 35,009.10 35,009.10 35,009.10 21,761.00
Year Ending Mar-19 1 39,910.30 39,910.30 39,910.30 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-18 1 12.33 12.33 12.33 3.50
Year Ending Mar-19 1 14.24 14.24 14.24 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 8,102.00 8,026.10 75.90 0.94
Quarter Ending Dec-16 5,665.00 6,860.40 1,195.40 21.10
Quarter Ending Sep-16 5,915.00 6,395.10 480.10 8.12
Quarter Ending Jun-16 6,387.00 5,990.00 397.00 6.22
Quarter Ending Jun-12 4,250.00 4,525.30 275.30 6.48
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2.40 2.35 0.05 2.08
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.50 2.95 2.45 490.00
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1.80 2.64 0.84 46.67
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1.70 1.88 0.18 10.59

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-18 35,009.10 35,009.10 35,009.10 -- 21,761.00
Year Ending Mar-19 39,910.30 39,910.30 39,910.30 -- --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-18 12.33 12.33 12.33 -- 3.50
Year Ending Mar-19 14.24 14.24 14.24 -- --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

